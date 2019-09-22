Councilmember organizes special needs conference

If you are the parent or guardian of a special needs child and have worried about their transition from school to the workforce, you are not alone.

Many local parents attended a special needs transition conference organized by Councilwoman for Nelly Vielma.

Vielma is no stranger to caring for a special needs child after her own daughter was diagnosed, so providing critical information to parents of resources available is important to her.

Several health experts were in attendance to speak about the medical, legal and educational transitions they may encounter.

Vielma says one of the more interesting tidbits of information she learned at the conference was how a trust can be set up for special needs kids that will continue caring for them when the time comes.

Parents also got a chance to see some of the programs their children can get involved in such as the Special Olympics.