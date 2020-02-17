Councilmember raises ethics concerns

Three members of City Council and two high ranking City staffers are questioning whether or not one councilmember may have a conflict of interest with a City vendor.

File photo: City Hall

Mayor Pete Saenz, Councilmembers Nelly Vielma, and George Altgelt have filed a report putting a spotlight on Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez.

In the report obtained by KGNS, they're questioning Martinez's vote approving Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Texas as an insurance provider for the City of Laredo.

Their concern is that Doctor Martinez provides in-network service for that company, and it goes on to say that he is the only pain management physician in Laredo available through that insurance.

Additionally, they say that Doctor Martinez may have an indirect business interest with the City for the pain management of workers compensation patients who are City employees injured on the job.

Under the ethics code, "An elected official can't take action that he or she knows is likely to affect the economic interest of the official."

The report says based on the City attorney, and minutes from previous meetings, Doctor Martinez in the past has both voted and abstained on City of Laredo employees that were his patients.

Ethics code reads that it's a "mandatory requirement" that City officials report any ethics violations and if they don't, they will be subjected to penalties.

If you'd like to take a look at the ethics report you can visit here.