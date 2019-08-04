Councilmember to discuss increasing security downtown

A city council member who overlooks the downtown area will discuss the possibility of new security measures.

Last month, District Eight councilmember Roberto Balli spoke to business owners, city officials and local authorities on some of the ways to make downtown safer.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Balli will discuss the current and future security plans for the area.

He says the increase in establishments has changed the traffic patterns and has increased foot traffic in the area.

Some of the suggestions others have brought to light are increasing lighting, more patrol and cameras and the bars and clubs.

