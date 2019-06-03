Councilmembers to discuss hazardous waste ordinance

Councilmembers will discuss the possibility of creating a new ordinance regarding hazardous waste.

District Seven Councilman George Altgelt is looking to amend the city's ordinance to limit hazardous materials from being stored within a certain distance from residential development and schools and to require said businesses and other warehouses to maintain dust control measures.

The City Council meeting will take place on Monday at City Hall starting at 5 p.m.

The general public is invited to attend.