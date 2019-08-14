Counting down the days until fall

Summer vacation is officially over for UISD students; however, the summer weather is nowhere near the end.

On Wednesday, we will start off hot and humid with temperatures at 83 degrees but feels like temperatures are going to feel like 88.

Then as we continue throughout the week, we will keep seeing 104 and 106 degrees.

These triple digits won't be going away anytime soon.

Remember we are still in the summer season, on the bright side we are 18 days away until the start of fall.