Country concert to benefit Heroes and Horses

A nonprofit organization is inviting the community to a concert in an effort to help local veterans.

Heroes and Horses is an organization that seeks to help veterans who are struggling with hardships.

The organization revolves around the story of a Navy seal by the name of Micah Fink who was saddened by the loss of his fellow warriors to suicide.

Back in 2014, Fink used his own personal savings to start the program to help rehabilitate veterans with the use of horses.

The organization is hosting a country concert featuring Josh Ward.

The event will take place on October fourth at the Laredo International Fairgrounds.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $20 and kids 12 and under get in for free.

All of the proceeds from the concert will go to the nonprofit Heroes and Horses.