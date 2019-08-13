County Commissioners discusses changes to flood plains

A national study has the county looking into areas prone to flooding.

Earlier this year, FEMA released its new map showcasing the various flood zones in Webb County.

Some of the revised changes would push plans for the proposed Pescadito landfill waste facilities.

The owners intend to fight those charges in court.

County Commissioners along with the planning director went over the recommendations Monday and decided to move forward with them.

FEMA first publicly proposed the new map offered by Webb County on June 4th and will accept appeals until September.