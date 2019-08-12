County Commissioners announces funding for two splash parks

Residents who live in Bruni and Rio Bravo will soon have a place to cool off from the hot Temperatures.

On Monday, Webb County Commissioners Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina and Jesse Gonzalez announced funding for two splash parks in rural areas of the county.

The splash pads will be located at Bruni and the Rio Bravo Park.

Commissioners say this is the first time that the county will be building water parks for the outlying areas of the county.

No word yet on when the construction for those parks will begin.