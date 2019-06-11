County Commissioners approve funding for Villa Antigua Project

Millions of dollars is going to restore a historic corner of downtown Laredo.

Webb County Commissioners approved more than five million dollars for the Villa Antigua Project.

The improvements will go towards the Border Heritage Museum, Republic of the Rio Grande Museum, and the old Mercado building.

For example, the money will go to expand the patio at the border museum and help connect residing buildings together to open for future events.

The architect for the project, Frank Rotnofsky says it’s a piece of our history and culture, so it’s important to bring these properties back to life.

Margarita Araiza with the Webb County Heritage Foundation says she would like to see more bathrooms and a kitchen so they can serve the community during big events.

Between 2013 to 2018, more than 59,000 people attended events at both museums.

Judith Gutierrez with the Webb County Heritage Foundation says the museums are there for people who are visiting the downtown area. Most of the year the museum holds several events where people can come and stop by to check out the exhibits.

No word yet when construction of the expansion will begin but the group says it will be very soon.