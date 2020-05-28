County Commissioners approve voting sites and runoff order

Webb County Commissioners approve voting sites and the runoff order.

There are only two local races in the county, one for Tax Assessor Collector and the other for Justice of the Peace Precinct One.

During Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting, elections administrator Jose Salvador Tellez said school districts are on board with elections.

However, they're running into issues with the medical facilities and nursing homes.

Tellez says due to COVID-19 there are seven locations that may need to be changed.

Tellez adds that they might have to consolidate some small precincts on Election Day with larger precincts so they have enough manpower for the election.

He says ballots are printed but there are a few minor things that need to be ironed out.

Early voting is from June 29th through July 10th.

Election Day is July 14th.