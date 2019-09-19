County Commissioners discuss employee health care

Webb County Commissioners will continue to discuss the health care of Webb County employees which continues to be a hot topic.

During a special meeting that took place on Wednesday, Commissioners heard a presentation by risk management director Dr. Pedro Alfaro.

The discussion included 2018's medical use and expenses by employees like doctor visits, medical screenings and emergency room visits.

While Wednesday’s presentation only included preliminary numbers that would decrease healthcare costs, commissioners say discussions need to continue before any kind of decision can be made.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says they are dropping all the rates and they are hoping to get more people in the program.

County officials are in the processing of going over everything to make sure everything is correct to prevent any future mistakes.

Judge Tejerina says the court would make final decisions on the health care plan by the end of this year before open enrollment begins.