County Commissioners looking to crackdown on illegal dumping

More eyes are coming to catch people who illegally dump trash in Webb County.

On Monday morning, a grant was approved to purchase more surveillance equipment to catch people who dump old tires, leftover construction materials and other items in empty areas around the county.

For example, a camera at the rest stop on Highway 59 has been able to catch people throwing away unwanted trash.

County Commissioner John Galo says the cameras have allowed them to cite and prosecute people to the full extent of the law.

Galo says county officials have decided to expand the cameras throughout the county due to the nuisance of illegal dumping in our community.

Although the commissioner could not elaborate on how many cameras were installed, he says the total cost for the equipment is $4,000.