County Commissioners looking to improve water system for colonia residents

A small community on the outskirts of town knows how precious water is; however, County Commissioners are looking to find a permanent solution to fix the problem.

For 35 years now, Elena Torres and her family have found peace and tranquility in the Las Lomas colonia.

However, getting away from the hustle and bustle of city life does come with its challenges such as getting water.

Torres says twice a week, residents get their water from the pump.

Residents used to get water from the Colorado Acres Water Treatment Facility, but it's been out of service for several years.

The county has been remedying the situation by hauling in water from the city every day.

Precinct 3 County Commissioner John Galo says they haul about 60,000 gallons a day and each truck can only hold about 6,000 gallons, which is about 10 trucks a day.

Galo says this system can be tough for people like Torres, especially when machines go down. There are long lines at the pump or the heat is just too extreme for anyone to handle.

Commissioners want to solve the problem, by getting a new water filtering system, so they can cut cost traveling back and forth.

Torres just prays they keep their word and fix it.

Webb County has borrowed half-a-million dollars from this year's bond to work on these improvements.