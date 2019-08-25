County Commissioners looking to increase parking in downtown Laredo

Webb County Commissioners are looking into turning an empty space downtown into multi-level parking.

Commissioners are looking to contact the General Service Administration or any other federal agency to determine if they could lease a proposed parking facility on Washington Street.

The location is owned by the county and is also known as the old Tex Mex building.

Back in May, commissioners moved forward with the construction of the multi-level parking lot.

The plan for the new parking lot includes an additional 18 to 20 spots in a one-story facility.