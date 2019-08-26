County Commissioners recognize boy's act of kindness

A local boy who is making a big difference in the community continues to receive some recognition.

Last week we told you about Sanchez-Ochoa’s third-grader Ethan Hernandez act of kindness.

Ethan collected plastic caps to help Coach Juan Avila's brother who was battling cancer to receive treatment before passing away last month.

During Monday’s Commissioners Court, Ethan was recognized by county officials.

Commissioners say his act of kindness has inspired them to help contribute in the collecting of bottle caps so that many others can get treatment for cancer.