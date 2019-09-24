County Commissioners shoot down salary increase and add new positions

The Webb County 2020 Budget is officially complete which includes the addition of several positions among its departments and no significant pay raises for the commissioners or other elected officials.

County Judge Tano Tijerina is putting a stop to weeks of speculations.

Tijerina says it was voted that commissioners did not receive a pay raise.

The county judge says it’s disheartening to see all the fake news and everything that is going around and all the assumptions being made.

A recommendation had been brought forward to commissioners court by consulting company Segal Waters after a study was completed and presented to commissioners back in May.

Budget officer Lalo Uribe says based on research by Segal Waters, county officials get paid 82 percent of what other comparable governments do.

Uribe says their recommendation was to get a salary increase; however, the commissioners decided not to have the raise and will instead get the exact same percentage as other county employees.

According to Uribe, the county judge and the commissioners qualified for the 1.25 percent increase but they did not adjust their salaries.

Included in the adopted 115 million budget for next year, seven new employees will be added to different county departments including six positions that will mainly be opened in different courts.

The other position that was added was an assistant medical examiner due to the work of the current medical examiner Dr. Stern.