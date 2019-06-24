County Commissioners to discuss fixing water shortage

Webb County Commissioners will meet on Monday to discuss the water shortage for residents living in the Las Lomas Colonia.

County leaders will look into initiating a request for proposals for a backup generator system.

This comes after power failures have continuously interrupted operation services at the Santa Teresita Community Center and the Colorado Acres Water Dispenser Facility.

Currently, 60,000 gallons of water have to be delivered via trucks having to make the trip 10 times on a daily basis.

Commissioners will also be looking into the impact a new Texas law has on tax abatements.

Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill To into law which requires local government to get voter approval before increasing its property tax revenue by more than 3.5 percent.

Also, the county will be looking into a contract with a vendor to modernize and maintain elevators in different county buildings.

According to Webb County, the total number of elevators would be 18.