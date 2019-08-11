County Commissioners to receive presentation on Ferris Wheel project

During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, county officials will get a presentation on the giant Ferris wheel that the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo is hoping to put up.

The president and chief executive officer of Horizon Group, the developer and owners of the Outlet Shoppes, will be addressing the economic benefits and how the project will affect tourism in the area.

The Ferris wheel will be roughly 148 feet tall and will soar well above the outlets, and will be highly visible from Nuevo Laredo and the two international bridges.

The project will cost roughly $3.2 million dollars.

Horizon Group is hoping to get some investment from the county and City of Laredo on the project.