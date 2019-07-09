Commissioners work to provide refrigerated units at Medical Examiner's Office

Negotiations continue to find a permanent solution to the capacity situation over at the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dr. Corrine Stern has been telling County Commissioners for weeks about the need for more freezers to store bodies.

The recent rise in migrant deaths has caused an increase in workflow for her office.

An extension project was recently put on hold to make way for more refrigerated units.

County officials say they have not received information back from vendors on prices to buy them.

The issue was tabled and will be discussed again during the next Commissioners Court meeting.