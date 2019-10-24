County Constable to host Halloween Fun Fest at local park

They say Halloween comes once a year; however, a law enforcement agency is inviting the community to an early celebration.

County Constable Harold Devally is inviting families to its Halloween Fun Fest taking place at North Central Park this weekend.

Many oftentimes, trick-or-treaters might not get to spend as much time celebrating the holiday, especially if it falls on a school night.

The constable's office wants to give children two chances to collect candy during the upcoming festival.

Kids will get a chance to take part in games, activities, entertainment and of course candy.

The festival will take place on Friday at North Central Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Best of all its free and open to all gouls, goblins, and witches.