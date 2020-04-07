County Constables watching for non-compliance

It's not just Laredo police looking for non-compliance. The Sheriff's Office and County constables are all out there enforcing new rules we need to follow.



Just in the last four days the Sheriff's Office issued 12 citations, mostly for not wearing a mask.

"To combat this virus, we have been out there on the street enforcing all this COVID-19, which include compliance checks."

Gerardo Ramirez is the Chief for Precinct Four that covers everything north of Del Mar Boulevard.

With overtime pay approved he said, you might not get off with a warning for non-compliance, as they are scouring every inch of the area.

"We check all the H-E-B's, Walmarts, businesses, mom and pop shops stores, we also have six parks in our precinct which we are checking and all this has resulted, from March 31st to yesterday, April 6th we have done 403 compliance checks."

Ramirez says folks were a little slow to comply in the beginning but doing a much better job this week, 33 citations total from their precinct.

"Twenty-three for the mouth and nose, the covering with the masks, 23 citations for that. We have issued five citations for social distancing, the six feet and apart, and we've also issued five citations for the businesses that have ten or more people in their place of business."

As the numbers reflect, some are still not complying with the rules, prompting him to send out this message:

"They need to understand, you know because some are just waiting until it effects one of their family members. Once it effects one of their family members, now they're gonna say we need to take this serious. Social distancing, hygiene, take care of one another."



The price of the citation will be left up to a judge, but could upwards of a thousand dollars.