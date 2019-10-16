County Constable's Office receives new wheels

The vehicles used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies play a huge role for officers in order to get the job done.

One local agency will be rolling around town in new state of the art vehicles which will help serve the largest precinct in the Gateway City.

Constable precinct four received six new state of the art vehicles.

What makes these constable units unique, is the messaging on the back of the vehicles.

Constables are able to change the messages to alert drivers of accidents ahead to slow down, use caution, and abide by the laws.

The units will be used to traffic school zones, subdivisions, as well I-35.

According to Constable Harold Devalley, the new units will allow his officers to go into areas they previously had trouble getting into.

The new constable units were purchased through the Webb County Commissioners Court.

Constable Devally says the units will be cost effective towards tax payers as they will spend less on maintenance and more time patrolling.

Constable Precinct Four is not the only one receiving these units; over the summer, the Webb County Sheriff's Office got nine units.

Constable Precinct Four serves under the justice of the peace Jose "Pepe" Salinas.