County Court at Law II implements video conferencing

Judges in the courtroom are looking for innovative ways to communicate and hold court hearings.

County Court at Law II has implemented a video conference to conduct business.

This week they have been holding tutorials for lawyers who practice before this court and for judges in Bexar, Dallas, Cameron and Webb Counties.

More than 100 people have participated in these tutorials, including court reporters and other county employees.

These video conferences are allowing everyone to conduct business as usual, preventing delays or resetting of cases.