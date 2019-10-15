County Fire Department will begin providing EMS services

Webb County Commissioners court awards a three year contract to Angel Care, a private ambulance company.

They'll help the Webb County Fire Department with EMS services for those living in rural areas of Webb County.

Currently, the Webb County Fire Department does not provide EMS services, so contracting with a private company allows rural area residents to receive these emergency services.

"We assist Angel Care in providing the EMS services to the rural areas, and we both work jointly together in achieving the services to the county residents," said Chief Ricardo Rangel of Webb County Fire Department.

Last year, Angel Care responded to 600 calls in Webb County.

This new contract will cost $2.2 million over the three year period.

As the county grows, officials say they would like to incorporate EMS services in the future.