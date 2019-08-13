County and city officials seal the deal for detox center

People battling addiction are one step closer to getting the proper help they need right here at home.

Webb County and City officials signed an agreement for a detox center on Monday.

It's an effort that has been spearheaded by the Drug and Alcohol Commission.

Dr. Hector Gonzalez, director of the City of Laredo Health Department explained why it's so important to be able to diagnose a person's substance abuse problem at the local level.

Dr. Gonzalez says although we do have several services available that provide rehabilitation and treatment, the city does not have a detox center.

Under the agreement, the former Youth Village will act as the site for the new center.

Next comes the work in getting that facility up to standard.