County announces free COVID-19 testing sites

Webb County announces five state COVID-19 testing sites beginning this weekend and next weekend.



Saturday and Sunday, free state COVID tests will be taking place from 9 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon.



On Saturday, they are taking place at the Webb County Fair Grounds off U.S. Highway 59.



On Sunday they will be at the Los Botines Fire Station on the 100 block of San Juan Road.

If you can't make it out this weekend, you have next weekend.

On Friday, May 29th they will be at the Bruni Community Center.



On Saturday, May 30th at the El Cenizo Community Center.

Sunday, May 31st they will be at the Webb County Fair Grounds again.



You must register to take the test. You can register online at TXCOVIDTEST.org or by phone at (512) 883-2400.