County commissioner cleans up District One communities

A county commissioner wrapped up his spring cleaning campaign for precinct one.

Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez went out to El Cenizo to collect seven tons of waste and over 550 tires.

County officials went out to communities of Mangana Hein Road, El Cenizo, Rio Bravo, and Mirando City.

Officials collected roughly 15 tons of trash from hazardous materials, to tires and automobile frames.

For the past three years, Commissioner Gonzalez has made this event a priority to help clean up communities.

Gonzalez says the event was a huge success and looks forward to hosting several other clean up events in the future.