County commissioners to meet twice this week

Webb County Commissioners will meet different times throughout the week to discuss several topics.

This includes possibly taking action regarding levying a property tax rate of about 41 cents per $100 taxable value which will take place at 9 a.m.

There they will also discuss the maintenance and operation tax rate.

On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., commissioners will discuss the topic of employee health insurance and proposed county healthcare premiums for all of its employees.

Both meetings will take place at the Webb County Courthouse at 1000 Houston Street.