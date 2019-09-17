County commissioners vote to keep the tax rate the same

County Commissioners held a special meeting Monday to discuss and take possible action on the county's tax rate for the upcoming year.

After a brief discussion, Commissioners voted on keeping the rate the same at about 41 cents per 100-dollar taxable value on a property.

Commissioner John Galo says even though the tax rate will stay the same, the components that make it up will differ.

A substantial portion, about thirty will come from gas and oil.

That got subsidized in the tax rate for citizens.

