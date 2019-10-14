County emergency meeting will discuss National Emergency Declaration

The county is taking a look into President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration.

At tomorrow’s Commissioner Court meeting, they will discuss the possibility of supporting a lawsuit filed by Earthjustice on behalf of the Rio Grande International Study Center challenging President Trump's National Emergency Declaration.

Last week, the group went before City Council to discuss the matter.

Back in February, President Trump announced his National Emergency Declaration for the entire southern border as he attempts to collect billions of dollars to construct a border wall.

Commissioners Court meeting begins tomorrow at 9 in the morning.