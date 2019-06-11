County employees to receive pay raise

Commissioners approved changes to the pay of several county employees.

Last month, the Segal Water Consulting Group compared salaries of several Webb County employees to employees of other Texas counties.

After the findings, Commissioners voted Monday to adjust the pay grade for several positions.

A total of 100 titles were reviewed by the consulting company.

From employees of the District Attorneys Office to public defenders, they will see a pay increase to their salaries.

The employees will see some of the changes to their pay starting next month.