Commissioner's Court freezes non-emergency spending

Webb County is freezing several expenses effective immediately.



This comes after Commissioner's Court learns that they will see a $11 million dollar shortfall next fiscal year.

The county is pumping the breaks of any non-emergency spending as they try to make up for an $11 million shortfall projected next fiscal year.

During Monday's Commissioner's Court meeting, budget officer Lalo Uribe reported the news.



He says the loss comes in large part from one of their three revenue sources, which is the oil and gas evaluation.



Other sources include ad valorem and sales tax.



Uribe says the sales tax is foreseen to come under budget and the ad valorem is slightly increasing.

A way to ease some of this loss is through freezing expenses, that includes: travel, vacant positions, and other non-emergency costs.



Uribe says a freeze on hiring can save them around $2 million. That's 70 positions with salary and fringe benefits.



Travel and line items can save them approximately $500,000.

In total the freeze can save the county upwards of $2.5 million.

Commissioner's Court did vote in favor of keeping the freeze till the end of the fiscal year.



This is just a projection, certified numbers will be finalized in July.