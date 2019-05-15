County morgue in need of assistance

More bodies are filling up space at the county morgue.

Commissioners say they are working on a solution to help alleviate the overload at the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Right now there are two positions open to help the county's only medical examiner, Dr. Corinne Stern.

John Galo says commissioners are also close to awarding a contract to a company to help expand the facility.

Whether it's migrants who died while trying to cross into the country or other individuals, Galo says it's important to give Dr. Stern the help she needs to operate the facility.

Galo says Dr. Stern is very concerned about the loved ones who have lost someone, and tries very hard to maintain the bodies so people who come from other countries can identify their remains.

He goes on to say that it will take two months for the expansion of the facility to go through.