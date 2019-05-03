County moves forward with plans for veterans museum

After years of discussion between the city, county and veterans, the proposed veterans museum has hit a new milestone.

The museum which was expected to take be located at the 1800 block of Iturbide Street is one step closer to getting done.

The plan for the museum was presented during a meeting organized by Webb County.

Ausland Architects and Metaform Studio showed a digital rendering of what the museum would look like.

The project is still planned to be developed at the Farias Home located in the 800 block of Iturbide.

The estimated amount of money needed for the museum as presented is about $4.5 million dollars. Supporters hope grants and donations from the general public will help reach that goal.