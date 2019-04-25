County officials looking into tax abatements for new businesses

Government officials in our area are looking at attracting new businesses by providing tax abatements.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says a tax abatement is a way of helping a large company open up shop while offsetting some expenses.

Judge Tijerina says the tax cuts are a way of attracting new businesses, but they also help grow commerce in the area.

Jesus Cortez says the tax abatements for new businesses would help them hire more employees and therefore benefit the community as a whole.

Judge Tijerina says in order to make the county thrive, we need to look at creating more jobs.

Tax cuts could also help bring empty buildings back open for business.

The county judge says they have already helped businesses in the past.

Tijerina says, "Celadon was building a major industrial park here for their trucking company and we helped them."

As a result, there are other businesses out there that are already interested in coming to Webb County.

Tijerina says, "A lot of people have been coming up to us, especially the solar and the wind farms and asking us because I think the federal government, they're regulating them from the year 2020 to 2025 they are not going to be getting tax abatements. They are kind of in a rush to try to push things through."

Cortez says new businesses that are taking advantage of the tax abatement and opening in the area also helps the community.

Other businesses that have been given tax abatements include the Alamo Drafthouse and the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo.