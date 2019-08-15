County officials looking to preserve old documents

Preserving important documents for years to come is now at the top of the priority list for Webb County.

County commissioners are looking to possibly contract a company to preserve civil and criminal records filed with the district clerk and dating as far back as 1951 and possibly even older.

It may sound like a tedious and expensive process; however, officials say it must be done.

District clerk Esther Degollado says right now the state of these documents are deteriorating and they are in the process of trying to restore them and keep them preserved.

Commissioners are also looking to preserve documents in the Webb County Clerk's Office.

Some of the more important documents filed in that office include birth and death certificates, marriage and guardianships.