County officials to discuss Women Build Day initiative

County officials will announce the plans for an annual initiative that seeks to shine a light on homeownership challenges faced by women.

Webb County Commissioner Rosaura Wawi Tijerina and Cindy Liendo will host a press conference where they will discuss the details for this year’s Women’s Build Day Event.

Woman Build Day will kick off Habitat for Humanity's Women Build Week, a program that invites women to devote a day to help families build, strength, stability and independence.

Commissioner Tijerina and Liendo feel that this event helps reinforce the message that women can make a different by learning and utilizing these skills.

The conference will take place today at 9 a.m. at Commissioners Court; meanwhile, the day of the event is expected to take place on March 7th.