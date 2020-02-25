County officials to discuss parking lot project

Webb County Commissioners are looking into turning an empty space downtown into a multi-level parking garage.

The location is owned by the county and is also known as the old TexMex Building.

Back in May, commissioners decided to move forward with the construction of the parking lot.

County Commissioner Cindy Liendo says they are looking to contact the General Service Administration or any other federal agency to determine if they could lease the proposed parking facility on Washington Street.

The plan for the parking lot includes an additional 18 to 20 spots in a one-story facility or possibly more spaces and stores if any other agencies join the county.

On Tuesday, commissioners will discuss plans on the status of the parking lot project.