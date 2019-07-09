County requesting funding for transportation service

Webb County is asking the state for more than $290,000 to help buy new buses for the El Aguila Public Transportation Service.

The service will provide transportation to residents who live in Mirando, Bruni, El Cenizo and Penitas.

The county says most residents rely heavily on this type of service to get them to and fro the city.

County Commissioner Rosaura Tijerina says El Aguila has been providing transportation to families who don’t have access to vehicles.

At the moment the service has 19 buses that cover six routes going through most of rural Webb County.