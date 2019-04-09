County residents in Precinct Two in need of water and sewer services

County residents in Precinct Two are continuing to have issues with water and sewer services.

File photo: Water faucet

According to County Commissioner Rosaura Tijerina, some families met the qualifications for water and sewer connections to their property; however, the City of Laredo is not approving the infrastructure motion.

Tijerina says the planning and legal department will work with city officials to find out what the problem is.

The commissioner adds that these people do not have electricity, water or sewer, but she is in the process of helping the families.

Tijerina does not know how many families are affected but says quite a few are without water and sewer.