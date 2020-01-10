County tax office answering questions at LMC

Tax season is here and it might as well be quick and painless.

In order to facilitate that, the county's tax office will be putting in some overtime and headed out into the community.

County tax staff will be at Laredo Medical Center Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer questions and take payments.

Anyone who doesn't make arrangements to pay by the end of January could be subject to penalties and extra fees.

Passport processing and motor vehicle registrations will also be taking place.

This will all take place at Laredo Medical Center on the second floor.