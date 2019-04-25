County working on drainage plan for Ranchito Las Lomas subdivision

A community in east Webb County could soon see a safety feature added for a rainy day.

During Wednesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, officials decided to move forward with directing staff to begin negotiations to purchase some property in the Ranchito Las Lomas subdivision.

Webb County Commissioner for Precinct Three, John Galo, says the plan is to build a drainage channel to provide residents in the area a safe entrance and exit.

Galo says "There's a ten-acre tract we are looking to acquire, and the rest are just for easements. The easements are going to be in small portions, a couple of acres. The people will retain ownership of it, just we have the right of entry to clean that channel out. It would not become county property. The county would have an easement over it."

Commissioner Galo says the area is prone to flooding due to a creek running through the colonia, which makes it hard to travel in and out of the colonia during inclement weather.