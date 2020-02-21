Couple accused of kidnapping and murdering seven-year-old girl in Mexico

Two people in Mexico are arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a seven-year-old girl.

The murder of the little girl known as Fatima stunned the capital and has provoked outrage over the continued killings of women and girls in the country.

The suspects, a man, and woman, are a couple who abandoned their rented home the day before the girl's body was found wrapped in a plastic bag.

Police found the girl's clothes and other items in the suspects' home.

The woman was known to the girl's family.

She was last seen on February 11th leaving school with a woman who was not her mother.

Just last week women threw blood-red paint on the doors of the national palace to protest the widespread murders of women in Mexico.