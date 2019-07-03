Couple arrested for allegedly assaulting officer and investigator

A Laredo couple is facing multiple charges after an altercation with police.

Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Valerie Michelle Calderon and 31-year-old Rogelio Calderon Jr and charged them with assault on a public servant.

The incident happened on July 1st at around 4:30 p.m. when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 700 block of Antelope Lane.

When officers arrived, they saw an investigator who was struggling with a suspect while he was attempting to photograph an alleged assault for evidence.

The investigator and responding officer both attempted to detain Calderon but he became aggressive and kept resisting arrest.

During the commotion, a 12-year-old and Valerie Calderon allegedly joined in and started assaulting the officer and investigator.

All of the three individuals were detained.