Couple arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual act in public

A couple is facing charges after they were caught engaging in a sexual activity in Central Laredo.

Laredo Police arrested Marilyn Priscilla Parada, 23, and Jose Alberto Ayala, 32, and charged them with public lewdness.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. on Thursday when someone called officers regarding a public lewdness call at the 300 block of E. Montgomery Street.

When officers arrived, they found a couple engaging in a sexual act on top of the roof of a car.

Both Parada and Ayala were arrested and taken to the county jail.

Once they arrived at the jail, officers also found out that Ayala was in possession of illegal narcotics.

Ayala was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.