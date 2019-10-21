Couple arrested for assaulting patrons at trampoline park

A couple is facing charges after they allegedly assaulted multiple people at a children's amusement center over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old April Ramirez and Austin James Galarza and charged them with assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 20th when officers were called out to the 6300 block of McPherson Road regarding an assault.

Police met with two victims and several witnesses who stated that a woman identified as Ramirez began harassing a woman and yelling obscenities at her.

Feeling uncomfortable, the victim decided to leave the business, but Ramirez followed her.

Another woman then attempted to deescalate the situation and got between the two, which is when Ramirez allegedly used a sandal to hit the victim while Galarza pushed and grabbed both victims.

One of the witnesses attempted to intervene but was also assaulted in the process.

The two were seen entering a black Escalade which was then located by an assisting officer.

Both Ramirez and Galarza were detained without incident.