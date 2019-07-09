Couple celebrates "What-a-Anniversary"

A couple in Lubbock, Texas celebrated their 62nd anniversary at their favorite texas based fast food chain.

Denora and Billy Joe Morman

Denora and Billy Joe Morman got married when she was just 17 and he was 21 back in 1957.

The couple says they loved spending time together, especially at their favorite restaurant.

When employees at the restaurant noticed their favorite customers were celebrating an anniversary they decided to throw them a what-a-anniversary party with flowers, balloons, and cake.

Congratulations to the happy couple!