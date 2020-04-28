Stimulus check ban for immigrant spouses

A couple is suing President Donald Trump over the federal government declining to make $1,200 stimulus checks to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers.

The lawsuit comes after the IRS said only married couples who both hold valid social security numbers will receive the payments.



The couple from Illinois claim that the ban violates the constitution and is a form of discrimination based on who they marry.



Laredo's Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke about President Trump's decision Monday on the KGNS Digital News Desk.

"For example, if you're married you will get $2,400, $500 per kid. But if you are an American citizen and have an American child, but you're still married to somebody who isn't a citizen, the whole family is prohibited from getting monies. So there's a lot of things that we need to look at to address that."

According to a National Migrant Organization, the decision to exclude U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers could affect more than one million americans.