Couple gets surprise on what would have been their wedding day

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lives of many across the nation forcing millions of people to stay at home and canceling big plans.

Jorge Paredes and Leana Garcia

For one local couple, one of those big plans was their wedding day; fortunately, with the help of their family, they were able to turn that special day into a memorable moment.

Leana Garcia and her fiancé Jorge Paredes have been together for seven years and couldn’t wait to tie the knot.

Initially, they were scheduled to get married on April 18th, but the COVID-19 put a damper on their celebration.

It was a bittersweet day, but they decided to make the most of it by spending time at the ranch.

Little did they know that when they would come back home, there would be a big surprise waiting for them.

Her finance and her eight cousins have been planning a surprise for her. They decorated the front entrance of their home with balloons and set up a table with champagne and glasses for the love birds.

Garcia says she was surprised to see all her cousins and all the work they put in to surprise her.

Due to the pandemic, weddings or celebrations are not allowed, so when the measures took place, they knew they would have to put their eight months of planning on hold.

But that’s not stopping them from continuing their journey of love, they just need to wait a little while longer.

Meanwhile, they have a message for other couples who are in the same predicament.

Garcia says to stay positive and see the light in everything and always remember everything happens for a reason.

The couple says they have not set a new date yet.

They are waiting to see how the pandemic and the future will play out but they are thinking of doing something different from what they had originally planned for their big day.