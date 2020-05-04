Couple organizes baby shower parade

With the social distancing still in place as well as the curfew, one local family decided to look for a safe way to host a baby shower and still make it as memorable.

Family and friends of Denisse and Daniel Gomez made sure they drove by and dropped off presents for their little bundle of joy that will be arriving in June.

This is their first baby, therefore the family wanted to make sure it was still something they will never forget.

One by one, they drove up to the curb, gave the couple a present and even got to take pictures.

Everyone who participated was wearing a mask, and they kept their social distancing.

The soon to be parents say they are expecting a girl.

Congratulations to both Denisse and Daniel Gomez.